Rashid Khan reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for breaching and ICC Code of Conduct during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 clash on June 24 in St Vincent.

Rashid has been sanctioned by the International body for showing dissent towards his teammate Karim Janat in the must-win clash in the Super 8 stage. He has been found to violate Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct and has breached Article 2.9, which relates to "throwing a ball or any other cricket equipment at or near a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner during an international match."

This was Rashid's first offence within a 24-month period. "Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," an ICC statement said on the breach. Rashid accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson, the match referee, and no formal hearing was needed.

What was the incident about?

The said incident took place on the third ball of the final over of Afghanistan's batting innings. Rashid was on strike and he hit his trademark snake shot which fell a little away from the covers fielder. The Bangladesh fielder fumbled to pick the ball and the Afghan skipper came halfway back for the second. But his partner Janat did not move from his crease and turned down the run.

Rashid was left fuming at this and he threw away his bat from the middle of the pitch towards the striker's end in frustration. He then went back to the non-striker's end, settling with the single.

Janat gave him the strike on the next ball and Rashid hit a six on the last ball to take his team to 115.