Rashid Khan breaks all-time embarrassing IPL record during GT vs MI clash in disappointing season Rashid Khan went wicket-less yet again as Gujarat Titans suffered a heartbreaking loss to Mumbai Indians in Eliminator in IPL 2025. Rashid has shattered an all-time unwanted record in IPL with his disappointing season.

New Delhi:

From being hailed as one of the best bowlers in the Indian Premier League history, Rashid Khan has shattered an all-time embarrassing record in the tournament as he ended his disappointing season with Gujarat Titans' loss to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

Rashid had an off-season in IPL 2025 and he capped it off with yet another wicket-less performance in GT's clash against MI. He went for 31/0 in his four overs as he struggled to get a wicket. Rashid also conceded two sixes in the innings and has now shattered an unwanted record.

Rashid has set the record for conceding most sixes in a single season in IPL. The Afghan star has conceded 33 sixes in the 2025 season, shattering the previous record of Mohammed Siraj, who was hit for 31 sixes in 2022.

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in an IPL season:

33 - Rashid Khan in 2025

31 - Mohammad Siraj in 2022

30 - Yuzvendra Chahal in 2024

30 - Wanindu Hasaranga in 2022

30 - Dwayne Bravo in 2018

Rashid had his worst-ever IPL season by several parameters this season. He took only nine wickets (his fewest in a season) went for runs at an economy of 9.34 (his highest in a season) and had his worst bowling average of 57.11.

Meanwhile, Gujarat were pretty sloppy in the field, having dropped three catches in the first innings, two of Rohit Sharma and one of Suryakumar Yadav. MI had racked up 228/5, the second-highest total in playoffs history on the back of Rohit's 81 from 50 balls and finishing touches from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

Bumrah, Boult and Gleeson played crucial roles with the ball in the defence. The ultra-consistent Sudharsan was threatening to take the game away from MI despite Boult having removed Shubman Gill in the first over. He put up 64 runs for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis, before putting up an 86-run stand for the third wicket with Sundar.

Bumrah broke the threatening partnership by removing Sundar in the 14th over, before Gleeson got the prized wicket of Sudharsan for 80 in the 16th over. Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan tried their best to keep the game alive, but it was not to be for GT.