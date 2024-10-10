Ranji Trophy 2024-25: First-round schedule, groups, format and all you need to know

The 90th edition of India's premier First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy, will begin with the mouth-watering clash between the reigning champions Mumbai and Baroda on October 11. Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai will be looking at their 43rd Ranji Trophy title after winning the Irani Cup 2024 earlier this month.
The 2024-25 season will be played between two phases, the initial phase starts on October 11 where each team is scheduled to play five games each while the second phase will begin on January 23. White-ball domestic tournaments Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played between two phases of the Ranji Trophy this season to manage the player's workload.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups and Format
Thirty-two teams are divided into four groups of eight each with Mumbai and Maharashtra being drawn into the same group. Each team will play the other once in group stages and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final rounds. All teams will feature in the first-round matches starting on October 11.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Mumbai
|Vidarbha
|Karnataka
|Delhi
|Maharashtra
|Gujarat
|Bengal
|Tamil Nadu
|Baroda
|Andhra
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saurashtra
|Meghalaya
|Rajasthan
|Kerala
|Chhattisgarh
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Hyderabad
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chandigarh
|Odisha
|Himachal Pradesh
|Punjab
|Jharkhand
|Services
|Uttarakhand
|Haryana
|Assam
|Tripura
|Puducherry
|Bihar
|Railways
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group
Six teams will feature in the plate group in the 2024-25 season. Each team will play against the other once and the top four teams will play in the playoffs. The two finalists will secure the promotion to Elite Group next season.
|Plate Group
|Goa
|Manipur
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Sikkim
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 first-round schedule
- Baroda vs Mumbai in Vadodara on Oct 11-14
- Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra in Srinagar on Oct 11-14
- Tripura vs Odisha in Agartala on Oct 11-14
- Assam vs Jharkhand in Guwahati on Oct 11-14
- Delhi vs Chattisgarh in Raipur on Oct 11-14
- Services vs Meghalaya in Delhi on Oct 11-14
- Hyderabad vs Gujarat in Secunderabad on Oct 11-14
- Himachal vs Uttarakhand in Dharamsala on Oct 11-14
- Rajasthan vs Puducherry in Jaipur on Oct 11-14
- Vidarbha vs Andhra in Nagpur on Oct 11-14
- Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka in Indore on Oct 11-14
- Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal in Lucknow on Oct 11-14
- Haryana vs Bihar in Rohtok on Oct 11-14
- Kerala vs Punjab in Thumba on Oct 11-14
- Chandigarh vs Railways in Chandigarh on Oct 11-14
- Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra in Coimbatore on Oct 11-14