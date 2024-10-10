Ranji Trophy 2024-25: First-round schedule, groups, format and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MCA/X Mumbai cricket team with Ranji Trophy 2024 title

The 90th edition of India's premier First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy, will begin with the mouth-watering clash between the reigning champions Mumbai and Baroda on October 11. Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai will be looking at their 43rd Ranji Trophy title after winning the Irani Cup 2024 earlier this month.

The 2024-25 season will be played between two phases, the initial phase starts on October 11 where each team is scheduled to play five games each while the second phase will begin on January 23. White-ball domestic tournaments Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played between two phases of the Ranji Trophy this season to manage the player's workload.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups and Format

Thirty-two teams are divided into four groups of eight each with Mumbai and Maharashtra being drawn into the same group. Each team will play the other once in group stages and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-final rounds. All teams will feature in the first-round matches starting on October 11.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Mumbai Vidarbha Karnataka Delhi Maharashtra Gujarat Bengal Tamil Nadu Baroda Andhra Uttar Pradesh Saurashtra Meghalaya Rajasthan Kerala Chhattisgarh Jammu and Kashmir Hyderabad Madhya Pradesh Chandigarh Odisha Himachal Pradesh Punjab Jharkhand Services Uttarakhand Haryana Assam Tripura Puducherry Bihar Railways

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group

Six teams will feature in the plate group in the 2024-25 season. Each team will play against the other once and the top four teams will play in the playoffs. The two finalists will secure the promotion to Elite Group next season.

Plate Group Goa Manipur Arunachal Pradesh Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 first-round schedule