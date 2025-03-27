Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: IPL records, highest score, pitch report in Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad play their home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The venue has been playing host to IPL matches since 2008 and has been considered one of the best stadiums in the country.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad plays host to Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The venue is also slated to host playoff matches - Qualifier 1 and Eliminator - this year as SRH finished as the runners-up in IPL 2024.

Moreover, the crowd in Hyderabad loves its team, and SRH have a huge fan following, especially due to their earlier captain David Warner, who led the side to the glory back in 2016. However, the franchise hasn't won a single trophy since then. But with Pat Cummins as captain and their fearless approach, they are hoping to win the cash-rich league again this time around.

SRH have the firepower in them to go all the way in IPL 2025, and they showcased it in their opening game of the season itself. They smashed 286 runs against Rajasthan Royals to win the game by 44 runs and there is a possibility of records being broken in Hyderabad this year with the pitch being extremely flat.

On that note, let us have a look at the IPL record in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad:

Total Matches Played in IPL - 78

Total runs scored - 24755 in 17961 balls

Total wickets - 911

Run-rate - 8.26

SRH's record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad played for the first time in the IPL in 2013. Since then, in more than a decade, they have played 78 matches at their home ground in Hyderabad. SRH boast of a brilliant record in front of their home fans, winning 36 matches so far. They have lost 21 matches while one of their games ended in a tie as well.

Matches Played - 78

Matches won -36

Matches lost - 21

Tie - 1

SRH squad for IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis