Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rajat Patidar trends after India's loss to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I, young batting line-up's poor show

Rajat Patidar trends after India's loss to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I, young batting line-up's poor show

It was a disappointing result for the young Indian team in its first outing in the series opener against Zimbabwe as the Men in Blue were skittled out for 102 chasing 116. As the young batting order capitulated, the fans missed Rajat Patidar, the middle overs spin basher for RCB in IPL 2024.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2024 9:23 IST
Rajat Patidar was in sublime touch in the 2024 edition of
Image Source : AP/X Rajat Patidar was in sublime touch in the 2024 edition of the IPL scoring 395 runs at a strike rate of 177

Zimbabwe men's cricket team, which failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup recently, came out of the syllabus for the young Indian team as the hosts managed to achieve a 13-run win against Shubman Gill and Co. With the seniors retired, India decided to draw in fresh blood from the Zimbabwe series onwards, however, the young batting line-up capitulated under pressure after a poor start with the bat despite chasing a low score of just 116.

The bowlers did extremely well to restrict Zimbabwe to 115 but against some good pace and accuracy from the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, the inexperienced Indian side just didn't have answers. Riyan Para, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh, all fell for single-digit scores, the last two didn't even open their account. At 22/4, India were already behind the eight-ball and the middle-orde rstood no chance despite some rearguard action from Gill and Washington Sundar.

As India's batting order collapsed, the fans missed Rajat Patidar, the MP batter who lit up IPL 2024, especially in the middle overs. Patidar, who already has played ODIs and Tests for India, amassed 395 runs at a strike rate of 177 playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Patidar had the second highest strike rate amongst Indian batters against spin, of 197 and it went above 200 against the leg-spinners. The fans reckoned that Patidar was there, India might have won the match.

Rajat Patidar was amongst one of the top trends during India's batting innings in the first T20I on Saturday, July 6. Here's a look at some of the reactions-

Related Stories
Wimbledon welcome Sachin Tendulkar with rousing reception; sporting legends in attendance | WATCH

Wimbledon welcome Sachin Tendulkar with rousing reception; sporting legends in attendance | WATCH

BCCI announces India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024; Saika Ishaque in reserves

BCCI announces India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024; Saika Ishaque in reserves

Pakistan Champions thrash India Champions in WCL 2024 to take spot in a sold out clash at Edgbaston

Pakistan Champions thrash India Champions in WCL 2024 to take spot in a sold out clash at Edgbaston

Patidar was ignored for the T20 series like Tilak Varma and the fans will hope that the batters currently in Zimbabwe, would make a comeback in the second T20I on Sunday, July 7. The likes of Abhishek, Riyan and Gaikwad are all proven at IPL level and will look to replicate on the international stage.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement