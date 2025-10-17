Rajat Patidar slams maiden FC double ton during MP's Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab Rajat Patidar enjoyed a strong outing as captain of Madhya Pradesh in his team's Ranji Trophy 2025/26 opener against Punjab as he slammed a double ton. Patidar was named the MP all-format captain ahead of the ongoing domestic season.

New Delhi:

Playing in his first match after being appointed the all-format skipper of Madhya Pradesh, Rajat Patidar slammed his maiden double century in the First-class cricket during his team's clash against Punjab in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26.

Patidar, who led MP to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final last year, hit an unbeaten 205 on Day 3 of the clash at the Emerald High School Ground, Indore, as MP consolidated their position in the clash. Led by Patidar's 205 from 332 balls, MP have put 519/8 with Arshad Khan also unbeaten on a run-a-ball 60.

Patidar put up a 147-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer for the fifth wicket as they took the hosts past 300 before notching up 69 for the seventh wicket with Saransh Jain. There was another mini 53-run stand for the eighth wicket with Sagar Solanki. Patidar and Arshad have now put unbeaten 95 runs for the ninth wicket.

For Punjab, Prerit Dutta was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets for 145 runs in his 39 overs, while captain Naman Dhir also took three in his 41 overs for 110 runs.

Patidar was appointed the all-format captain of the MP side ahead of the domestic season. He led Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy and helped them end their 10-year wait for winning the title.

He tasted the leadership role for the first time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season after he was informed about the possibility of taking over the RCB captaincy. He led MP to the final of the SMAT T20 tournament, finishing the runners-up to Mumbai.

Patidar then led the Bengaluru franchise to their first-ever IPL title, ending an 18-year-long wait for the crown. Apart from the Duleep Trophy, the MP batter also captained the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup, with state captains Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Easwaran being part of his team. However, ROI lost to Vidarbha by 93 runs.