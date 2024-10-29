Rajat Patidar sends reminder to RCB ahead of retentions with fifth-fastest ton in Ranji Trophy history

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajat Patidar.

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has sent a reminder to his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru with an astonishing century in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. In MP's third-round clash of the domestic tournament against Haryana, Patidar slammed the fifth-fastest ton in the Ranji Trophy history in just 68 balls.

Patidar's ton is the fastest by an MP batter as he broke the record of Naman Ojha, who had hit a ton in 69 balls. The fastest century in the tournament's history belongs to Rishabh Pant, who got to the three-figure mark in just 48 balls during Delhi's clash against Jharkhand in the 2016/17 season.

Patidar achieved the milestone on the final day of the game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. He came in to bat at No.3 as MP looked for quick runs to eke out a result from the game. MP batted first and made 308. In reply, Haryana took a 132-run lead as they made 440.

With only two sessions left in the game, the hosts pressed the accelerator with Patidar doing the majority of the work. He slammed 159 runs from only 102 balls, laced with 13 fours and seven sixes. MP ended on 308/4, setting a target of 177. The visitors did not give it a try and made 115/3 as the game ended in a draw.

Coming to Patidar, the century would have given him a good amount of confidence and would have sent a reminder to the RCB side ahead of the auctions. Patidar didn't had a great start to the domestic season as he could make only 146 runs in the six innings of the Duleep Trophy. While he could not have done much in the first round of the Ranji Trophy as well, the right-handed batter got among the runs in the second match against Punjab when he made 90.