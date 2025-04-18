Rahul Dravid denies rumours of rift with Sanju Samson ahead of LSG clash Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid recently came forward and denied rumours of any rift with Royals' skipper Sanju Samson after a clip from the Delhi Capitals' clash had been going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals have gotten off to a shaky start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side was led by Riyan Parag in their first three games of the tournament, where they lost matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

After the two losses, Royals followed it up with wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. With two wins and two losses in four matches, Royals once again went on to lose their next two matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

With such a roller coaster start to the season, there had been reports that there is a rift between skipper Sanju Samson and head coach Rahul Dravid. However, with the recent reports emerging, Dravid took centre stage and put the rumours to rest by stating that he and Samson are on the same page.

“I don't know where these reports are coming from. Sanju and I are on the same page,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference ahead of RR’s game against LSG.

Furthermore, Dravid opined that he and Samson make every decision together and that the skipper is involved in the utmost capacity. It is worth noting that Dravid and Samson had worked together previously in the national team, and Dravid went on to ensure that Samson is an integral part of Rajasthan Royals’ squad as well.

“He's a very integral part of our team. He's involved in each and every decision and discussion. Sometimes, when you lose games and things don't go right, you face criticism, and we can take it on our performances, but we can't do anything about this baseless stuff. The spirit of the team is really good. I'm impressed with how hard these guys work. One of the things people don't understand is how hurt the players feel when they don't perform," Dravid elaborated.