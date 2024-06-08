ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid help Afghanistan register maiden T20I win over New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand vs Afghanistan.

Afghanistan decimated New Zealand at Providence Stadium in Guyana by 84 runs to claim their second-consecutive win of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Afghan bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and skipper Rashid Khan made light work of New Zealand's batting order and restricted them to merely 75 in 15.2 overs after Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his second-consecutive half-century of the tournament.

Notably, this is New Zealand's second lowest score in the marquee tournament and it marks a horrendous start to their World Cup campaign. Significantly, Gurbaz set the tone for Afghanistan up front and played a key role in their maiden victory over New Zealand in the shortest format of the sport.

The right-handed batter scored 80 after the Kiwis invited the Asian side to bat first.

More to follow.......