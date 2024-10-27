Radha Yadav displays brilliance on field, grabs two stunners in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Radha Yadav.

Radha Yadav displayed brilliance on the field as she grabbed a couple of stunning catches in the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 27. The left-arm spinner Radha was a star for India in the first innings after India were asked to bowl first.

Radha took a couple of blinder catches on the field and also a sharp one off her bowling. She sent the fans in awe with her jaw-dropping efforts. She first took a brilliant catch in the 16th over of Georgia Plimmer of Deepti Sharma's bowling. While Deepti had dropped the White Ferns opener a few overs earlier off her bowling, Radha gave her the wicket with a good catch.

Radha was positioned at mid-wicket as Plimmer chipped one to the right of her at mid-wicket. Radha moved to her right, stretched and dived to take a stunner. The dismissal brought the first wicket of the New Zealand side, bringing Lauren Down to bat next.



Radha was busy again in the field and this time got the big wicket of Suzie Bates off her own bowling. With the pressure building up, Bates wanted to hit one towards long-off but chipped it to the left of the bowler Radha and she was quick to react, taking a sharp catch.

This was not all for Radha the fielder as she then grabbed a stunner that would eclipse her first effort. Brooke Halliday charged down to heave the debutant Priya Mishra down the ground. She could not find the middle of the bat and skied it towards the extra-cover. The ball was evading the infield easily but Radha ran back a long way and then dived to pull off a sensational one.



India are looking to clinch the series against the T20 World Champions after winning the first game by 59 runs. They made a couple of changes to the Playing XI with captain Harmanpreet Kaur returning after missing the first game due to a niggle. Priya made her debut with Dayalan Hemalatha and Renuka Singh Thakur making way for the duo.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas