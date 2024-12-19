R Ashwin defends his father after latter attributes son's sudden retirement to 'humiliation'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin in Adelaide on December 7, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin cleared some air regarding his father's controversial comments over his sudden retirement from international cricket on Thursday. The legendary spinner defended his father's alleged comments suggesting a humiliation leading to the former's shock retirement.

Ashwin's father reportedly told CNN News18 that his son might have taken a sudden decision to retire after being humiliated by the team management. It was not clear what he was referring to but his comments sparked some online rumours of potential rift between the player and BCCI on Thursday.

The 38-year-old bowler arrived in Chennai on Thursday morning and replied to one fan's comment on his X page asking about his view on his father's statement. Ashwin took a cheeky dig at the rumours and asked everyone to forgive and leave his father alone.

"My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam (What is this?). I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of dad statements," Ashwin wrote in his X post. "Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone."

Earlier on Thursday, Ashwin's father revealed his surprise at the bowler's retirement decision.

“I too came to know last minute, actually. What was going on in his mind I don’t know," Ashwin's father was quoted saying by CNN News18. "He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feeling at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued. “(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation."