Quinton de Kock matches Virat Kohli's legendary record with century vs India in 3rd ODI in Vizag Quinton de Kock matched Virat Kohli's record for most centuries in India vs South Africa ODIs. Both cricketers now have seven each. Meanwhile, the keeper-batter made 106 runs in Vizag as South Africa crossed the 200-run mark in the 34th over of the game.

Visakhapatnam:

Star South Africa batter Quinton de Kock produced a scintillating show in the third ODI against India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After two back-to-back flops, the keeper-batter rose to the occasion in the series finale, smacking an 80-ball century. He lost his opening partner early, as Ryan Rickelton departed for a duck. After his dismissal, de Kock and Temba Bavuma stitched a crucial 112-run partnership that helped South Africa build some momentum.

However, Bavuma departed for 48, and soon, Matthew Breetzke and Aiden Markram went back to the pavilion as well. That put slight pressure on de Kock, but he continued to play an aggressive brand of cricket, completing his century with a cracking six off Harshit Rana. He celebrated by removing his helmet and raising both his hands, as the camera panned to Virat Kohli, who was clapping for his old Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate.

Meanwhile, this was de Kock’s seventh ODI century against India. With that, he matched Kohli’s record for most centuries in India vs South Africa ODIs. With back-to-back centuries in the first two games of the series, Kohli surpassed the keeper-batter, who scripted a comeback in the third ODI to once again level the score.

Most centuries in IND vs SA ODIs

Player Centuries Quinton de Kock 07 Virat Kohli 07 AB de Villiers 06

De Kock departs for 106

Prasidh Krishna turned the tide for India with three quick wickets of Brevis, Markram and de Kock. He leaked plenty of runs in his opening spell but in the second, he stole the show and completely ruined South Africa’s momentum. In the 33rd over of the match, the Karnataka pacer bowled full with pace, and interestingly, de Kock missed the line completely as his stumps were crashed.

South Africa now need to find a way to finish well as there are plenty of overs still left. They have reached the 200-run mark in the 34th over, and will hope to add at least 150 runs in the remaining overs.