Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting makes massive statement on impact player rule

Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting recently came forward and made a massive statement on the impact player rule in the IPL (Indian Premier League). First introduced in 2023, the IP rule allows a team to bring in a player from the bench in place of a player on the field at any point in the game.

Since the inception of the rule, the impact player rule has been heavily debated. Many experts have come forward and opined that the rule should be removed, as the matches have become extremely high-scoring.

Speaking on the same, Ponting took centre stage and opined that the rule is only in place to amuse the TV audience.

"As a coach, I’d say no (for the Impact Player Rule). But as a spectator, I’d probably say yes. These decisions are often influenced by what’s best for viewers and TV. I know this from working in broadcasting, our bosses are always talking about ways to improve the spectacle for a viewer,” Ponting told the Indian Express.

"The impact player is there for that reason, there is no doubt in my mind. They may say it gives another Indian player a chance, but if they’re good enough, they’d be in the starting XI anyway. As a coach, I’d much prefer picking the best XI, but I understand the other side too,” he added.

Furthermore, Ponting pointed out the moment when Punjab Kings registered a win due to the use of the Impact Player rule in their clash against GT.

"In our first game, there was a lot of advice going to Shreyas, and he was asking questions about what the game needed. A prime example is how we used our impact player in the first game with Vyshak (Vijaykumar) coming in as late as he did. We had planned our subs tactically and had three guys ready: two spin bowlers and Vyshak," said Ponting.