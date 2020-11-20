Pretty outspoken with his dislike for me: Glenn Maxwell reacts to Sehwag's '10 crore cheerleader' statement

Image Source : PTI Glenn Maxwell

Failing to live up to expectations, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a dismal IPL 2020. The Australia all-rounder failed to deliver in both the departments in the UAE, inviting criticism from several cricket experts and fans.

Maxwell had a woeful stint in the recently-concluded IPL edition where he managed to score a meagre 103 runs from 13 matches, which also turned out to be his worst-ever season. Maxwell's top score was 32 and he failed to hit even a single six during the course of the tournament.

Following Maxwell's horror show, former India opener Virender Sehwag -- known for his quirky comments and hard-hitting statements -- had slammed the Australian for his IPL 2020 exploits. While listing his five flops of the season, Sehwag had labelled Maxwell as a '10 crore cheerleader' for the Punjab camp.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag had said of Maxwell in an episode of his YouTube show ‘Viru ki Baithak’.

Contrary to KXIP skipper KL Rahul who bagged the Orange Cap this year by gathering 670 runs, Maxwell was unable to deliver with the willow. Responding to Sehwag's 'outspoken' words, Maxwell has said that it's now new for him to hear such statements from the India veteran. Sehwag, previously a player and mentor of the KXIP franchise, is in the media for such statements, said Maxwell.

“It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes. He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag,” the West Australian quoted Maxwell as saying.

"This year has certainly been a massive test of it. To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help me through those tough periods has been really key as well," he further said.