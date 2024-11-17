Prasidh, Harshit in race for third pacer's role in Perth Test; Mohammed Shami to play in SMAT | Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami is set to feature in the upcoming SMAT 2024-25

The uncapped fast bowler Harshit Rana is reportedly set to battle with Prasidh Krishna for India's third pace option for the opening Test match against Australia in Perth. Prasidh and Harshit are in contention to partner Jasprit Bumrah and either Akash Deep or Mohammed Siraj in India's playing eleven in the Perth Test.

According to a report from the PTI, Harshit and Prasidh will go head-to-head for the third pacer's role in the Perth Test. Harshit has an impressive record in first-class cricket with 43 wickets in 10 matches and offers more speed compared to the Karnataka pacer.

Perth's pitch usually offers a good bounce and pace and both teams will look to field their playing elevens according to those conditions. Prasidh has already played two Tests for India and recently emerged as the best bowler in India A's two four-day matches against Australia.

The uncapped batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy also offers a fourth pace option for India and might make his Test debut in Perth. India is likely to play with one spin and four pace bowling options for the first Test.

BCCI to not rush Mohammed Shami for BGT

Meanwhile, the veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is set to feature in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The BCCI is not considering Shami for the opening few games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the latter made the headlines on his return to competitive cricket this week.

The 34-year-old right-arm pacer took seven wickets in Bengal's recent Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh. However, it is not enough for BCCI to rush Shami to Australia as India set to enter the five-match series with not-so-experienced pace bowling attack.

The management wants Shami to play more domestic cricket and participate in the upcoming SMAT 2024, India's premier domestic T20 tournament starting on November 23.

India's probable playing XI for Perth Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumran (c).

Team India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.