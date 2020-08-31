Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mourn death of former Indian President

Monday, August 31, 2020
     
Mukherjee died in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2020 19:33 IST
Pranab Mukherjee
Saddened by the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, on Monday, the cricket fraternity offered their sincere condolences to his family. 

Mukherjee died in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

"The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," tweeted Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli

His limited-overs deputy, Rohit Sharma, tweeted, "Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

He was hospitalised for the last 21 days and had been critical following brain surgery.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

