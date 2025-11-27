PM Modi meets Indian Women's blind T20 World Cup champions, players gift him signed bat: Watch PM Modi today met the Indian Women's blind cricket team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The Indian players gifted him a signed bat while PM Modi also signed the ball for the team while he also distributed sweets to the players.

New Delhi:

PM Modi today met the Indian Women's blind cricket team after they won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup earlier this week, beating Nepal in the final of the tournament. For the unversed, Deepika TC led the Indian team to history, even as Phula Saren was the star for India in the final, scoring 44 runs off 27 balls in the run-chase. Notably, the Indian women's team remained unbeaten right through the World Cup that was hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

In India, the matches were played in Delhi and Bengaluru, while Colombo hosted the matches in Sri Lanka. Coming back to PM Modi meeting the World Champions, the players, in a wonderful gesture, gifted him a signed bat. On the other hand, Narendra Modi also signed a match ball for the cricket team.

The video of the same has also been released on social media, even as Modi was also seen distributing sweets to the champion players. He also clicked pictures with each and every member of the squad while congratulating them for their brilliant achievement.

Here's the video:

PM Modi had lauded the Indian team on X as well

Earlier, PM Modi had also congratulated the team and lauded the team’s remarkable achievement of remaining unbeaten throughout the series, describing it as a shining example of hard work, teamwork, and determination. He emphasized that each player is a true champion whose dedication has brought glory to the nation.

"Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come," Modi tweeted on X.