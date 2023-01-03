Players can afford drivers, they don't need to drive themselves: Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kapil Dev , Rishabh pant

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant had a serious accident on Friday as his car collided with the divider and caught fire. Pant also suffered a lot of injuries after the accident and he is currently admitted to the hospital. The legendary Kapil Dev gave his take on Pant's accident. According to him, any cricketer representing the country like Pant should be "more careful" and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheel to avoid mishaps.

"We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps like these," Kapil said. "Especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days, I was riding a bike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride one," he added.

"The players should be careful. They don't need to drive themselves. They can afford drivers. I know a lot of people are passionate about driving but when one has so many responsibilities, one must take care of oneself," the 63-year-old stated.

Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's horrifying accident while he was driving his Mercedes on NH-58 and lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider. The Indian cricketer was returning to his residence in Roorkee from Delhi.

Pant is currently admitted in Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle. He was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward. His injuries especially the ones on knees and ankle will keep him out of action for a minimum period of six months.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assured that Pant will get all possible medical care and assistance to come out of this painful phase. Pant, after initially being taken to Saksham Hospital Multispeciality and Trauma Centre, is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

