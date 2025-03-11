PCB registers formal complaint after Pakistan representatives miss CT presentation, ICC unlikely to respond The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) registered a formal complaint after none of its members were present on the dais during the Champions Trophy final presentation ceremony. ICC is unlikely to respond to their complaint.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were left stunned after none of their members were invited during the Champions Trophy final presentation ceremony. Being the host nation, PCB expected an invitation but instead, only four members were present on the dais. International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah was part of the proceedings along with BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia along New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar immediately asked for the justification for PCB officials missing the ceremony and soon after that, the management also reached out to ICC asking them to explain the reason behind not inviting them.

“We have filed a formal complaint with the ICC as what happened is unacceptable to us. The reasons being given for not having our COO and tournament director on stage for the final presentation make no sense to us. We are waiting for a formal clarification/apology. We are appalled by this blatant disregard for Pakistan's role as the host nation,” a PCB official said as quoted by PTI.

ICC, on the other hand, will not be responding to Pakistan’s queries. The PCB management noted that the tournament Sumair Ahmed should have been present and to which, one of the ICC members responded saying that office bearers of a particular board can’t be present on the dais. It is also been reminded that ICC CEO Geoff Allardice was also not present.

“If the PCB mandarins look up, even ICC CEO Geoff Allardice wasn't present on stage. The reason is protocol. Sumair Ahmed is an employee of the PCB and not an office-bearer. Also please check when has a tournament director been on stage for presentation?” an ICC source said.

Notably, Binny handed the white jacket to the Indian cricketers while Shah handed the coveted Champions trophy.