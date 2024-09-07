'PCB picks Test players from PSL': Danish Kaneria highlights Pakistan's struggles in Test cricket | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket team has failed to win a Test match at home since 2021

The former cricketer Danish Kaneria launched a fresh attack on Pakistan's men's cricket team after their embarrassing Test series loss against Bangladesh. Danish slammed the star cricketers for lack of presence in domestic cricket and also questioned the standards of the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive interview, the former spinner highlighted the reason behind the downfall of Pakistan cricket in red-ball cricket. Shan Masood's team lost both matches against low-ranked Bangladesh and are without a win in their last ten Test matches at home.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were among the big names who have underperformed in Tests lately and were criticized by former cricketers for their lack of interest in red-ball cricket. Kaneria questioned the PCB's stance on selecting players based on their form in the PSL instead of the nation's domestic First-Class cricket leagues.

"Cricketers like Fawad Alam, Abid Ali and others didn't perform in a series of two and were thrown out of the mix," Danish Kaneria told India TV. "However, there are players in the current team like Babar Azam who haven't scored a fifty in the last 12 or 13 innings but still are a part of the playing XI. Players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan among others do not want to play red-ball cricket in the domestic circuit. The board feels that it can get players from the PSL. But the standard of PSL is not great."

Danish also pointed out a big difference in standards between PSL and IPL, saying international players play in Pakistan's T20 league as the last option.

"Only those foreign players play in the PSL who aren't picked in any other leagues. Unlike in the IPL, players are compelled to perform. If an international star fails to perform in the IPL then he is not picked at the auction. Steve Smith is a big example," Danish Kaneria added further.

