PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains tight-lipped on Champions Trophy 2025 impasse

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi attended a press conference at LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided not to comment much on the Champions Trophy schedule impasse. During a press conference at the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Naqvi didn't give much updates about the tournament.

An ICC meeting was reportedly set to take place on Saturday, December 7, however, Naqvi has stated that the meeting has been postponed. "We had a meeting (with the ICC) today, it’s been postponed. Once the details have been finalised, we’ll update you," Naqvi said during a press conference.

Naqvi was asked about the status of the tournament but all he said was that the talks are going on and the Board 'will not disappoint the nation.'

"Talks are still ongoing, but I do not want to say anything that is premature. We are aiming to achieve the best for Pakistan and international cricket," Naqvi said. He was also asked whether the ICC is being biased on a particular side, to which he refrained from commenting.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo a couple of days ago, the ICC and PCB have moved closer to adopting a hybrid model for the tournament and also beyond it. The two boards have reportedly reached an agreement in-principle that the hybrid model for all the ICC events in India and Pakistan till 2027 will be adopted. Under this said agreement, the two teams can play their matches at the global tournaments at a neutral venue.

However, it is unknown whether the model will also be applicable to women's cricket or not. There are three ICC tournaments scheduled to take place in either of the two countries till the current commercial cycle of 2024-27. Pakistan is the host of the Champions Trophy 2025, while the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is set to take place in India. The men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.