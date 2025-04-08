PBKS vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur play? Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in their second home game of IPL 2025. After suffering a loss a few days ago against the Rajasthan Royals, the Kings will be keen to increase pressure on the Super Kings, who seem like can't buy a win since their victory in the opening clash.

Punjab Kings will be up against the Chennai Super Kings in their second home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL. The Super Kings' campaign is in a tailspin and hence, it might not be a bad opposition for the Kings to return to form even though seldom a side will take the Men in Yellow lightly. Punjab Kings have to figure a way out as to how to get results go their way in Mullanpur, as it hasn't been an auspicious venue for the home team and Super Kings might just get an inspiration to extend the home team's treachery at the New PCA Stadium because they need to win.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur pitch report

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer mentioned at the toss during the Rajasthan Royals game that they had a camp at the ground and expected the pitch to play a certain way. However, when it didn't, Glenn Maxwell in the dressing room video said that it played lower than what they hoped for. For anyone who didn't watch the Mullanpur games last season could be in a false sense of security seeing Rajasthan Royals notch up 200 runs but it is not as straightforward, which was visible in PBKS' innings.

There were a couple of 140 games last season, a couple of 180-plus scores and one in the middle of them, so it's not easy to gauge how the pitch would play exactly. It may be anything but flat and maybe that's why Punjab Kings have struggled to string positive results there.

With CSK being the opposition, if Punjab Kings bat first, they might get to a score of 180-190, which could take it out of the reach for the visitors. But if CSK bat first and get to a score of 170-180, which is likely on that wicket since it's fresh, it could be a good game keeping CSK's spin trio in mind. CSK wouldn't want to chase but Punjab Kings might just bat first given how RR approached their innings the last time around at this venue.