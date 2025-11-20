PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia on Punjab's settled unit: 'We don't even need to go to auction' Punjab Kings have a settled unit ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and don't have much to do during the bidding war. PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia reflected the same, while highlighting that the team's main goal is to win the IPL.

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings have an unusual but comforting air. The franchise, which used to chop and change players almost after every season, has found form under Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting. This strong and settled core is very unlike PBKS, but a way forward for them, as it seems.

PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia feels that the team does not even need to go to the auction. Punjab released five players, including the hot and cold Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, who will be missing out on the majority of the season, as confirmed by head coach Ricky Ponting.

PBKS have 21 players in their squad, three more than the minimum required pool of 18 and four less than the maximum ceiling of 25.

Speaking about the settled core, Wadia stated that PBKS don't even need to go to the auction. "We've tried to build a culture of togetherness. And all the players, even those whom we've released, we do so with a heavy heart. We have a good balance and great leaders in Shreyas and Ricky. We don't even really need to go into the auction. But we will see how to solidify what we already have, which is a very solid team," Wadia said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The mega auction for us in Jeddah last year was very crucial. Now that we have Ricky and Shreyas working together with all their very valuable support staff, we're very comfortable with where we are.

"We're really in a position to keep challenging, not only like we did last year, but for many years to come. The job is not done yet, as the goal was always to win the IPL."

Wadia highlighted that PBKS would need to repeat what they did last year in their bid for their first-ever trophy. "So our objective was to really get us into a position to be able to challenge and be the best of the best.

Season one, we've done it. We have to repeat that again and make sure that we do that consistently," said Wadia.

When asked what stood out to him in the team's approach last season after seasons of disappointment, Wadia said the squad's biggest success was gaining a new audience with their attractive play. "They brought a different new game and backed their instincts, and it was fun to watch. I loved watching us. And I know a lot of people loved watching us as well. Some of my friends and family who never watch cricket enjoyed watching us play. They captured the minds and hearts of everyone.

"Having said that, nothing succeeds like winning. Everyone loves a winner, and that is what we would be working towards this season," Wadia concluded.