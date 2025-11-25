Pathum Nissanka creates history for Sri Lanka in T20Is, smacks 98* to beat Zimbabwe Pathum Nissanka’s unbeaten 98 powered Sri Lanka to a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe, keeping them alive in the tri-series and making him the nation’s top T20I run-scorer. Controlled bowling and an 89-run stand with Kusal Mendis sealed the chase of 147.

Rawalpindi:

Pathum Nissanka delivered one of the standout innings of the tri-series as Sri Lanka swept past Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi to stay alive in the race for a spot in the final. His unbeaten 98 from 58 balls was the defining performance of the night, one that not only secured a dominant nine-wicket win but also carried historic significance for Sri Lankan cricket. By the end of the chase, Nissanka had overtaken Kusal Perera to become the nation’s highest run-scorer in T20Is, a milestone achieved on a stage where Sri Lanka desperately needed a response.

Sri Lanka’s pursuit of 147 never looked in doubt once Nissanka settled in. He was fluent from the outset, picking gaps, driving on the rise, and punishing anything remotely loose. His boundary count, 11 fours and four sixes, reflected complete control rather than risk. With the finishing line approaching, the opener attempted a late charge to reach a second T20I hundred, striking Richard Ngarava for a four and six in successive deliveries. The effort fell just short, but by then the match had already swung decisively in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Kamil Mishara’s dismissal for 12 at 59 for one was Zimbabwe’s lone breakthrough, and even that did little to slow the tempo. Kusal Mendis joined Nissanka to close out the chase with an unbroken 89-run stand, offering composure while allowing the in-form opener to dictate the tempo. Zimbabwe relied on Sikandar Raza for control as his four tidy overs for just 17 runs stood out but the rest of the attack struggled for consistency.

Zimbabwe’s dismal batting leaves the final open

Zimbabwe’s earlier total of 146 for five had been built on steady contributions rather than one defining knock. Brian Bennett, Raza and Ryan Burl each found time at the crease, yet Sri Lanka’s spinners repeatedly dragged the innings back. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga returned matching figures of 2 for 23, squeezing Zimbabwe just when acceleration seemed possible.

The result leaves the tri-series delicately poised. Pakistan have already secured their spot in the final, and Sri Lanka’s upcoming clash against the hosts will determine who joins them. Zimbabwe, still searching for their first win of the tournament, will now be relying on results elsewhere to keep their slim hopes alive.