Pat Cummins reflects on Sunrisers Hyderabad's fifth loss of IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fifth loss of the season to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side had a troubling start as both openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, struggled to get going. The latter was lucky on a few occasions as he managed to score 40 runs off 20 balls. Head, however, kept grinding in the middle and ended up scoring only 28 runs off 29 balls.

Towards the end, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma made 37 and 18* runs respectively and courtesy of that, Hyderabad posted 162 runs on the board, which didn’t look possible at one stage. Meanwhile, when it came to the chase, Hyderabad had a poor start. Star batter Rohit Sharma gave an important start to the hosts, scoring 26 runs while Jacks, who cliched two wickets for 14 runs in three matches in the first innings, scored 36 runs.

Courtesy of his knock and important contributions from Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, Mumbai won the match by four wickets and moved to seventh on the points table. Meanwhile, after the defeat, Cummins reflected on their performance, stating that it wasn’t an easy wicket to bat on and that they were a few runs short in the end.

“It wasn't the easiest wicket. Few runs short, we would have liked a couple more with the bat. Tricky wicket, when you come here you expect it to be really fluent and fast, just wasn't that. They bowled really well, shut down a lot of our hitting areas. I thought we had all our bases covered, with 160, you feel like you are a little bit short,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

“We gave it a good crack with the ball. We thought we needed wickets, we had plenty of death bowling, we knew the impact player would bowl 1-2 overs that's why we went with Rahul. You have got to play well away from home to make the final, unfortunately it hasn't clicked so far this season, we have a short break and we go again,” he added.