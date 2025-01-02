Pat Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka tour for birth of his second child

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is likely to miss the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child. Australia are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka from January 29 to February 10. The two teams will also play a one-off ODI on February 13 to get into the groove of the ICC Champions Trophy that is set to get underway on February 19.

Cummins is planning to skip the entire Sri Lanka tour but admitted that it is tough to plan his leave right now. In his absence, Steve Smith is the likeliest candidate to lead Australia in Sri Lanka. "It's pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely (I might miss the Sri Lanka tour)," Cummins told 'The Daily Telegraph' at the launch of the Pink Test starting in Sydney on Friday.

The Aussie captain recalled his mother's death last year that had a profound impact on him to consider his priorities in life. The fast bowler had to return midway from the India tour to be with his family when he lost his mother. "In some ways, it really makes you focus in on what I think is important. It's family, it's enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life and I think that's been a slight shift in the way I’ve approached playing and touring and it's just given me that real decluttering mindset.

"When you go out, you just want to play well, and of course, there’s going to be pressure, but you don’t want to forget what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went out to play as kids: 'Go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it. I try to remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play," Cummins added.

Meanwhile, Cummins will be keen on leading Australia to victory in the fifth and final Test against India and seal their place in the WTC Final. If Australia lose the final, they will have to win at least one Test in Sri Lanka to qualify for the final.