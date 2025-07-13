'Part of the game now': KL Rahul gives his take on Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley debacle With India skipper Shubman Gill getting into a heated argument with England opener Zak Crawley over wasting time on day 3, India's star batter KL Rahul took centre stage to give his opinion over the same ahead of day 4.

London:

Day 3 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 saw England and India continue their bout at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. After two days of play, it was the very end of the third day that caught the attention of the fans when England opener Zak Crawley got into an argument with India skipper Shubman Gill.

Crawley and Ben Duckett came out to bat in the second innings of the game, and both batters came out during the latter stages of day 3, with time for only two overs left at max. However, Zak Crawley’s tactics to whittle the clock down saw England take on India for just one over before the day ended.

The same did not sit well with the visitors as Gill was then captured sledging Crawley for time-wasting antics. Speaking of the same, India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul came forward and gave his opinion on the same.

"What happened at the end is just part of the game now. "I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on, and everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes,” Rahul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Rahul revealed India wanted to bowl two overs before end of day

Furthermore, Rahul went on to reveal that with six minutes left in the day, India wanted to bowl two overs instead of one, and how taking a wicket would have been the perfect start for the side to the second innings of the clash.

"We wanted to bowl two overs. There were six minutes left. It is a no-brainer that any team will bowl two overs with six minutes to go, but it was a bit of theatrics at the end. A wicket at the end of the day's play would've been perfect for us. Tomorrow, even without that, I think we would've been fired up anyway,” Rahul said.