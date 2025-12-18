Pakistani kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput faces disciplinary action after playing for 'India' in Bahrain Pakistani kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput faces PKF disciplinary action after playing for a team labelled “India” in a Bahrain private tournament. Rajput apologised, calling it a misunderstanding, while PKF plans action against him and unauthorised Pakistani players.

New Delhi:

Pakistani kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput is under scrutiny following his participation for a team designated as ‘India’ during a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16. Images and videos from the GCC Cup event, circulating on social media, showed Rajput donning an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag, sparking outrage among fans and officials in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has responded decisively, announcing that it will hold an emergency meeting on December 27 to determine potential disciplinary measures against Rajput and others involved. The federation emphasised that national representation must align with players’ country of origin, even in private events.

PKF secretary Rana Sarwar elaborated on the circumstances, stating, “It was a private event with teams named India, Pakistan, Canada, Iran and others by the organisers. However, each team was made up of players from the same country. Indian players represented the Indian private team, and Ubaidullah playing for them is unacceptable in these circumstances.”

The controversy intensified when Sarwar disclosed that at least 16 Pakistani players had travelled to Bahrain without securing mandatory approvals from the PKF or the Pakistan Sports Board. He confirmed that the federation intends to take action not only against Rajput but also against players who competed under the Pakistan banner without authorisation. “Action will also be taken against those who falsely played under the name of the Pakistan team,” Sarwar added.

Rajpur offered explanation and apology

Rajput has publicly addressed the situation, offering an explanation and apology. He clarified that he had been invited to participate in a private tournament and only discovered later that his team had been labelled as India. “I was not aware initially that they had named the team India. Once I found out, I told the organisers not to use the names of India and Pakistan,” he said.

He further noted that Indian and Pakistani players have previously competed together in private competitions without representing national sides. “In earlier private competitions, Indian and Pakistani players played together, but never under the names of India or Pakistan,” he explained.

Emphasising that he had no intention of representing India, Rajput described the incident as a misunderstanding orchestrated by the organisers. “I never intended to play for India. I realised later that I was being misrepresented, which is something I cannot even think of doing given the current situation,” he said.

The unfolding disciplinary process underscores the sensitivity of national representation in sports, particularly amid ongoing political tensions, and the PKF’s commitment to ensuring players adhere to federation protocols in international competitions.