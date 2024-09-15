Pakistan women vs South Africa women live streaming: When and where to watch T20I series live in India on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Laura Wolvaardt and Fatima Sana in Multan on September 15, 2024

Pakistan women are set to kick off their final preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the three-match home series against South Africa starting on Monday, September 16. Both teams will target a winning start in the first T20I game in Multan with one eye on the World Cup.

PAK-W vs SA-W T20I live streaming and telecast

When is the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series starting?

The PAK-W vs SA-W T20I series will begin on Monday, September 16 and the last match will be played on September 20.

At what time do the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I matches begin?

The PAK-W vs SA-W matches will begin at 07:30 PM IST (first two games) and 10:30 AM IST (third match).

Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series venue

All three PAK-W vs SA-W T20I matches will occur at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series live on TV?

Unfortunately, no live telecast for the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series is available in India. The user from Pakistan can enjoy the telecast on A Sports HD channel and South African fans can watch it on SuperSport channel.

Where can you watch the Pakistan vs South Africa T20I series online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the PAK-W vs SA-W T20I matches on the FanCode application. Fans around the globe can also enjoy the free streaming of all three games on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel (@pakistancricket).

PAK-W vs SA-W T20I Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon.