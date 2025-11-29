Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Where to watch tri-series final live on TV and online in India? Sri Lanka face Pakistan in the tri-series final on November 29 after a late surge, winning their last two group games. Pakistan, with a strong T20 season behind them, remain favourites. Meanwhile, the focus will be on star batter Babar Azam, who has failed to live up to the expectations.

Rawalpindi:

Sri Lanka will walk into Saturday’s tri-series final, on November 29, with a chance to salvage a tour that, for most of its duration, looked destined for disappointment. Nearly three weeks of setbacks in Rawalpindi have given way to a sudden revival, leaving them one victory from returning home with silverware.

Their path to the title match has been anything but straightforward. Sri Lanka failed to win a single ODI against Pakistan earlier in the month and appeared to be fading again after a heavy defeat to Zimbabwe in the group stage. The turnaround came abruptly with a dominant nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe, followed by a tense triumph against Pakistan that secured their spot in the final. Another display of that level would flip the narrative of the tour from damage control to accomplishment.

Pakistan, meanwhile, approach the contest aware of both the threat and the advantage they carry. They have beaten Sri Lanka repeatedly throughout the tour and required only a slight uptick in performance to overcome them on Thursday, when their own bowling and top-order batting stumbled. Given their recent consistency, Pakistan remain confident that moderate improvements should be enough to cap off their home season with another trophy.

Notably, two performers shape the spotlight ahead of the coveted final. Mohammad Nawaz has delivered with both bat and ball throughout the tri-series, leading the strike-rate charts and sitting atop the wicket tally. Dushmantha Chameera arrives after a standout spell that kept Sri Lanka alive, featuring four wickets for 20 and an exceptional final over that restricted Pakistan to three runs. The focus will also be on Babar Azam, who failed to live up to the expectations once again and scored a duck in the last match.

Where to watch PAK vs SL live on TV?

The tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka won’t be telecast live in India.

Where to watch PAK vs SL live online?

Even though it won’t be telecast, fans can catch the action live on the Sports TV YouTube channel.