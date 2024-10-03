Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is upon us and the opening day of the tournament has a blockbuster encounter in store for the fans. The second game of the day will witness a blossoming Asian rivalry between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and it will be an evening fixture. Chamari Athapaththu will be leading Sri Lanka whereas Pakistan will be led by Fatima Sana.

Pakistan recently locked horns with Sri Lanka in the semifinals of the Asia Cup and were beaten in a nail-biting contest. Chasing 141, Sri Lanka won the game with the help of a herculean effort from Chamari Athapathu and their lower order also chipped in with small but significant contributions.

Sri Lanka didn't stop there and went on to stun India in the finals to win their maiden Asia Cup title by eight wickets.

Notably, Sri Lanka played their first T20I against Pakistan on June 12, 2009, in Taunton and were victorious by four wickets. Sri Lanka went on to complete a hat-trick of wins before Pakistan registered their maiden win over their Asian neighbours in the shortest format of the game in Sylhet on April 3, 2014.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have played against each other 20 times in T20Is thus far. While Pakistan have won 10 games, Sri Lanka have tasted victory on nine occasions and one game couldn't yield any result.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Both teams have met each other thrice in the marquee tournament with Sri Lanka winning twice. Pakistan's only victory over Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match came in Sylhet on April 3, 2014, when they reigned supreme by 14 runs.

Squads:



Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab