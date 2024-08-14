Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test to be played without spectators, PCB reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The spectators won't be allowed at the National Stadium in Karachi for the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, August 14 confirmed that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Karachi will be played behind closed doors. PCB in a statement said that it was a difficult decision to make but it had to do so keeping fans' safety in mind as the construction work will be undergoing at the National Stadium to enhance the viwers' experience for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium," PCB said in the statement.

“As a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase.

“While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience. The renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996," PCB further added.

The two-match Test series is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 21 in Rawalpindi with the second game to be played in Karachi from August 29. The series is vital for both Pakistan and Bangladesh from the World Test Championship (WTC) points perspective given both teams are still in the running for the spot in the final.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan in 2025. However, the final decision on the schedule and the venues is yet to be made given India is yet to give its confirmation of travelling to the neighbouring country.