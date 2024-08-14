Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test to be played without spectators, PCB reveals reason

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Karachi Test to be played without spectators, PCB reveals reason

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, August 14 confirmed that the fans won't be allowed in the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two-match Test series is set to kick off on August 21 in Rawalpindi with the second game in Karachi from August 29.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2024 14:34 IST
The spectators won't be allowed at the National Stadium in
Image Source : GETTY The spectators won't be allowed at the National Stadium in Karachi for the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, August 14 confirmed that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Karachi will be played behind closed doors. PCB in a statement said that it was a difficult decision to make but it had to do so keeping fans' safety in mind as the construction work will be undergoing at the National Stadium to enhance the viwers' experience for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“We understand the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, providing inspiration and motivation to our players. However, the health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium," PCB said in the statement.

“As a result of this decision, ticket sales have been suspended with immediate effect. Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically, with the amount credited to the account details provided at the time of purchase.

“While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience. The renovations are part of our commitment to making the venue more spectator-friendly and preparing it for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be the first ICC event hosted in Pakistan since 1996," PCB further added.

The two-match Test series is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 21 in Rawalpindi with the second game to be played in Karachi from August 29. The series is vital for both Pakistan and Bangladesh from the World Test Championship (WTC) points perspective given both teams are still in the running for the spot in the final.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on August 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on August 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Jhulan Goswami opens about growing clash between international and franchise tournaments

Jhulan Goswami opens about growing clash between international and franchise tournaments

Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves Jasprit Bumrah behind in latest ICC Men's ODI bowling rankings

Shaheen Shah Afridi leaves Jasprit Bumrah behind in latest ICC Men's ODI bowling rankings

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan in 2025. However, the final decision on the schedule and the venues is yet to be made given India is yet to give its confirmation of travelling to the neighbouring country.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement