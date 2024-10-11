Pakistan sweat on 'ill' Abrar Ahmed's fitness to save Multan Test against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan legspinner Abrar Ahmed is being treated in the hospital in Multan in the middle of the first Test against England. He didn't take the field on Thursday, the fourth day after complaining of a high fever and body aches in the morning (October 10). Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) further confirmed the development stating that the cricketer underwent several tests and soon an update will be issued regarding his availability.

For the unversed, Abrar bowled 31 overs on the third day even as England singled him out in the attack to smash him for runs. His figures in the first innings read - 35-0-174-0 - and was the only frontline bowler not to pick up a wicket for Pakistan. With the Test match in dire straits for Pakistan, it is still not known whether Abrar will even come out to bat on the final day.

The hosts ended the fourth day at 152/6 with Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal fighting it out in the last hour to take the game into the final day. They were reeling at 82/6 at one stage but the duo did well to thwart the England attack. Coming back to Abrar, it has been a tough start to the series for him, much in contrast to his debut Test match against the same team two years ago when he had picked 11 wickets.

PCB is yet to provide any update on his fitness and whether he will be able to bat today. In case, the match goes into the final session, which looks unlikely for now, Pakistan will need Abrar to at least come out and hang in to support his teammate. However, that looks like a long shot for now.

Pakistan are trailing by 115 runs after conceding the lead of 267 runs in the first innings. England amassed a mammoth total of 823 runs before declaring on the fourth day thanks to triple ton from Harry Brook while Joe Root had a day out smashing 262 runs.