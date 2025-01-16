Pakistan reveal playing XI for first Test against West Indies, Muhammad Hurraira set for debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Muhammad Hurraira to open with Shan Masood in the first Test starting on January 17, 2025

Pakistan announced their playing eleven for the opening Test match against West Indies on Thursday. The young batter Muhammad Hurraira was included in the playing XI for the first time after an impressive run in domestic cricket.

Pakistan are set to host West Indies in two Test matches in Multan starting on January 17. As expected, the playing eleven feature four spin options and one fast bowler Khurram Shahzad. Abrar Ahmed and Sajid Khan returned to the team after being rested against South Africa in the recent Tests.

Meanwhile, Hurraira is set to open alongside captain Shan Masood after beating Imam-ul-Haq for the opening spot. With Saim Ayub out injured and Abdullah Shafique out of form, Hurraila will look to grab the opportunity and make an impact at Multan Cricket Stadium. Masood revealed that Pakistan are full of confidence after their home Test series win against England and will carry it forward against West Indies.

“West Indies are a decent side with a lot of talented players," Shan Masood said in the pre-match press conference. "They bring a unique style to the game, and we know they will push us hard. Test cricket is about adapting to challenges, and as a team, we are prepared to respond to whatever comes our way.

“The series win against England at home has given us a lot of confidence and momentum. We are fully focused on putting in strong performances and carrying forward that winning attitude.”

Pakistan's playing XI for 1st Test against West Indies

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

West Indies squad for 1st Test

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis, Tevin Imlach (wk).