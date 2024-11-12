Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Suryakumar Yadav had to gather himself quickly before giving a rather logical response. The video comes when the PCB and the BCCI are amid a stand-off regarding the Champions Trophy with India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the ICC event.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: November 12, 2024 8:28 IST
The ongoing tussle between the BCCI and the PCB regarding Champions Trophy participation seems to have its effects even in South Africa where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently involved in a four-match T20 series. While being out and about in the rainbow nation, Indian captain Surya was stumped by a Pakistan fan's question.

Surya was alongside his teammate Rinku Singh. Both posed with the fans for pictures. As they were about to part ways, the fan asked the burning question to captain Surya. "Mujhe ek baat bata sakte hain ke Pakistan kyu nahi aa rahe aap (Tell me why are you not coming to Pakistan)?" Surya was a bit taken aback by the question and passed an awkward smile before gathering himself to provide a rather logical and sensible response.

"Arrey bhaiya, humaare hath mein thodi hai (Brother, it is not in our hands)," Surya said given that the governments of both countries are involved in decision-making whenever either team has to travel to the other for any event - sports or otherwise.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the PCB was communicated India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy by the ICC. However, the PCB is firm on its stance of hosting the whole tournament in Pakistan itself, this time around after last year's Asia Cup being played in the hybrid model. With less than 100 days left for the tournament to commence, the ICC will have to bring a solution to the apparent stand-off between the two boards.

As for the series, South Africa came back strongly in the second T20I and levelled the series 1-1 going into the last two games in Centurion and Johannesburg. India were restricted to 124/6 after being put in to bat before South Africa chased it down despite Varun Chakravarthy picking up a fifer for the Men in Blue.

