Pakistan inflict embarrassing record on Bazball-led England with marathon innings in Multan Test

Pakistan put up a marathon innings in the first innings of the first Test against England in Multan. Led by brilliant centuries from captain Shan Masood, opener Abdullah Shafique and all-rounder Agha Salman and a crucial contribution from Saud Shakeel, the Men in Green piled up over 500 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With this massive total, Pakistan have inflicted an embarrassing milestone on the Bazball-led England Cricket team. Since Brendon McCullum became the head coach of the Three Lions in the Test format in 2022, this was only the third time that a team has scored over 500 runs in an innings against them.

Notably, in two out of these three times, Pakistan have gone past 500 against the Bazball-led England side. New Zealand was the first side to hit a total of over 500 against the Three Lions in this period when they amassed 553 in the Nottingham Test in 2022.

Pakistan did it in the same year at home in the Rawalpindi Test, scoring a marathon 559 against the Ben Stokes-led side. Interestingly, England won both of those Test matches. After the Kiwis made 553, England replied with 539 and then chased down 299 in the final innings with Jonny Bairstow hitting a century.

And then in the Rawalpindi Test, Pakistan failed to chase down 343 in the final innings despite making 579 earlier.

Returning to the Pakistan vs England Test in Multan, Masood and Shafique led the way first with their centuries. Masood was the aggressor, getting to his ton in just 102 deliveries, making it the fastest hundred by a Pakistan batsman since Misbah-ul-Haq's 56-ball ton in 2014 against Australia. Shafique also starred with the bat as the opener got to his fourth Test century. The opener got there in style with a six off Jack Leach over long-on.

While they were dismissed on the first day itself, Shakeel and Salman took the baton further and helped the hosts get to over 500 on the second day. While Shakeel was dismissed on 82, Salman got to his century after tea on Day 2 as Pakistan delayed declaration. The hosts were dismissed on 556 with Salman going unbeaten on 104.