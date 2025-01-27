Monday, January 27, 2025
     
  Pakistan finish bottom of WTC points table after West Indies end 35-year drought in Multan

Pakistan lost the second and final Test against the West Indies by 120 runs to end at the bottom of the points table in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. They were chasing a target of 254 runs but succumbed to the spin trio of the Caribbean side to get bowled out for 133 runs.

Published : Jan 27, 2025 12:18 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 12:18 IST
PAK vs WI, WTC Points table
Image Source : X/PAKISTAN CRICKET Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan finished the WTC 2023-25 cycle at the bottom of the points table with a 120-run loss at the hands of the West Indies in the second and final Test. Chasing 254 runs to seal the series 2-0, the hosts were bundled out for just 133 runs losing their six wickets on the third day for just 57 more runs.

The Caribbean side had ended the third day on a high with Babar Azam's wicket just before the stumps and didn't need to sweat much on the third morning. Unbeaten overnight batters Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali were dismissed within the first eight balls of the day. The procession continued despite the 39-run stand for the seventh wicket between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha.

Only three bowlers bowled for the West Indies even as Jomel Warrican ended with a five-wicket haul while Sinclair and Motie accounted for three and two wickets respectively. The loss did hurt Pakistan as their batting was exposed once again, this time on a turning pitch. This is the first-ever win for West Indies in Pakistan since 1990 as they ended the 35-year drought in the longest format of the game.

As far as the WTC points table is concerned, Pakistan slipped from eighth to ninth place with their PCT dropping to 27.98 while West Indies jumped to eighth thanks to their PCT of 28.21. Both teams' WTC campaign ended with this Test as Pakistan won only five out of 14 matches and lost nine. On the other hand, West Indies managed only three wins, eight losses and two draws from 13 Tests in this WTC cycle.

WTC Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. South Africa 12 8 3 1 100 69.44
2. Australia 17 11 4 2 130 63.73
3. India 19 9 8 2 114 50
4. New Zealand 14 7 7 0 81 48.21
5. Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 60 45.45
6. England 22 11 10 1 114 43.18
7. Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 45 31.25
8. West Indies 13 3 8 2 44 28.21
9. Pakistan 14 5 9 0 47 27.98
