Pakistan fined and docked World Test Championship points for slow-over rate against South Africa in 2nd Test

Pakistan have been fined and docked World Test Championship points for maintaining slow-over rate in their second Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

Pakistan have been fined 25% of their match fees for maintaining slow over rate in the second Test that they lost by 10 wickets on Monday.

In addition, they have been docked five WTC points for being five overs short of the required mark after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"The sanctions are as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC wrote.

Notably, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is fined one point for being each over short. The Men in Green were five overs short, and hence, five points were deducted.

The on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levied the charges. Richie Richardson sanctioned the penalties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted the charges and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 10 wickets as the Proteas registered a 2-0 series sweep. The Men in Green put up a spirited fightback in the second innings after being handed a follow-on.

The Men in Green were bowled out for 194 in the first innings in reply to South Africa's 615. They were asked to follow on as they trailed by 421.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam put up a valiant fight with a 205-run opening stand, the highest opening partnership while following on in Tests. Masood made 145, while Babar missed his century as he was dismissed for 81. Pakistan handed a 58-run target to the Proteas which they chased without losing a wicket. With this, the Proteas sealed the series 2-0.