Pakistan dealt a huge blow ahead of must-win clash against New Zealand in 2nd ODI Pakistan are 0-1 down in the three-match ODI series and must win the second match to stay alive. However, they will be without their opener Usman Khan who made his debut in the series opener and looked confident during his brief stay in the middle.

Pakistan have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the second of the three-match ODI series. Their opener Usman Khan has been ruled out of the must-win clash, to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the said injury while fielding in the first ODI that took place at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday (March 29).

PCB confirmed the development on its official website, stating, "Usman Khan has been ruled out from the second ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old opening batter sustained the injury while fielding during his side’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Mclean Park in Napier on Friday. The MRI scan confirmed a Low-Grade tear, making Usman unavailable for the second ODI scheduled on 2 April at Seddon Park in Hamilton."

Usman made his ODI debut in the first game and batted well, scoring 39 runs off 33 deliveries with four fours and two sixes to his name. It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will be able to regain full fitness for the third and final ODI. Pakistan have Imam-ul-Haq as the third opener in their line-up and he is most likely to come into the playing XI unless Babar Azam is again moved up the order to open the innings.

Among other players in the squad who can be included in the playing XI are Khushdil Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem, who can bat down the order and bowl spin respectively.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (c), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan (injured and ruled out of 2nd ODI)