Pakistan cricketer Raza Hasan gets engaged to Indian woman Pooja Boman

Pakistan cricketer Raza Hasan has gotten engaged to an Indian woman Pooja Boman. The cricketer shared the picture on social media to confirm the development.

"Thrilled to share that I'm engaged! I asked the love of my life to be mine forever, and she said yes! Excited for all the adventures ahead together," the cricketer wrote on a social media post with the picture of his fiancée. As per media reports, the two are set to get married next year in January or February.

Raza, the left-arm spinner, has played 10 T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan from 2012 to 2014. He was also part of the Pakistan team in the 2012 T20 World Cup, in which he played four matches and picked up three wickets. In all, Raza has 10 T20I and one ODI wicket to his name.

Raza has already moved to the USA after representing Pakistan in International cricket. Notably, Pooja resides in the USA too.

Pakistan cricketers to marry Indian women

Notably, there have been a few Pakistan cricketers who have married Indian women in the past. The most famous of them is Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot with Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza. But the two have announced their divorce.

The couple married each other in 2010 and gave birth to a child named, Ihzaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. The two announced their separation earlier in the year.

Notably, there are a few other Pakistan cricketers who have married Indian women. Hasan Ali tied the knot with India's Samiya Arzoo in 2019. The two dated each other for a couple of years before getting married. Mohsin Khan got married to Indian actress Reena Roy but the two got separated. Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas had tied the knot with Rita Luthra in 1988.