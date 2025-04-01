Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virender Sehwag in major captaincy record in IPL after win over LSG in Lucknow Shreyas Iyer slammed his second consecutive half-century for Punjab Kings in their opening two matches of the Indian Premier League 2025. He hit 52 in the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants to take PBKS over the victory line.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has surpassed Virender Sehwag in a major captaincy record after hitting an unbeaten 52 against Lucknow Super Giants in his team's brilliant win in the Indian Premier League 2025 clash on Tuesday, April 1. Chasing 172 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Shreyas slammed an unbeaten 52 from 30 balls to take his team over the line with eight wickets in hand.

Shreyas has now gone past former India cricketer Virender Sehwag in a major captaincy record. Shreyas surpassed Sehwag in the list of most fifty-plus scores by a captain in wins in the IPL. This was Shreyas' 11th fifty-plus score as captain in wins, going past Sehwag's 10 such scores.

Shreyas is now in seventh spot in the list of captains with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL wins, with Virat Kohli leading the list with 24 such scores.

Shreyas had hit an unbeaten 97 against Gujarat Titans inthe Punjab Kings' first win of the season. For the fourth time only, PBKS have registered two wins in their first two matches of an IPL season. Before 2025, PBKS won their opening two fixtures in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

Coming back to the LSG vs PBKS clash, Punjab chased down the 172-run target with ease. Apart from Shreyas, Nehal Wadhera played a strong hand of 43 from 25 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh put up a stellar show at the top. Prabhsimran slammed 69 from 34 deliveries as he provided PBKS with a rollicking start.

Prabhsimran, who was also named the Player of the Match, shed light on his performance. "As everyone knows, he's such a legend (talking about coach Ponting). He's always very positive. He doesn't think about what-ifs. He's asked us to back our game. Have practiced those shots a lot in the nets (the sweeps and switch hits). This is one platform which can help you achieve your goal of playing for India," Prabhsimran said after the match.