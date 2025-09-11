Pakistan captain Salman Agha faces injury scare ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup, will he play? Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha stayed away from training on Wednesday (September 10) at the ICC Academy in Dubai. He was spotted with a bandage on his neck after experiencing a mild spasm. Will he play against arch-rivals India on Sunday?

Dubai:

Pakistan are yet to start their campaign in the Asia Cup and are scheduled to face Oman on Friday (September 12). But ahead of their tournament opener and the massive clash against India on Sunday, captain Salman Ali Agha has faced a brief injury scare. He stayed away from the training session on Wednesday (September 10) at the ICC Academy in Dubai, even as the rest of the squad went through the entire fitness drills.

According to a report in Geo News, Salman Agha was spotted with a bandage on his neck after experiencing a mild spasm. He travelled with the squad but stayed away from warm-ups and football drills. His restricted movements sparked worries in the Pakistan camp, with the much-awaited clash against India coming up on Sunday (September 14).

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has played down the concerns, stating the issue is minor and Salman didn't train only as a precautionary measure. He is now expected to return to full training shortly, and the team management is confident that he will be fully fit in time to play for Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Salman confident of good show in Asia Cup

As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, India have started their campaign on a high, thrashing the UAE in their opening game by nine wickets. The match lasted only for 106 balls as India chased the target of 58 runs in only 4.3 overs. Pakistan will also be keen on doing well against Oman in their opening game of the continental event.

"I think we are playing good cricket, we started that a few months ago. Things are coming together, as a team we are playing good cricket and looking forward to this tournament and everyone is very excited," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha seemed confident in the pre-tournament press conference.

Also Read