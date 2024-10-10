Pakistan captain Fatima Sana likely to miss crucial World Cup game against Australia after her father's death

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 event in Dubai

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana is set to return home from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after her father's death on Thursday. The star cricketer is likely to miss her team's next crucial World Cup game against Australia in a major blow to her team's chances for the semi-finals berth.

According to a report from ESPNCrininfo, the batting all-rounder will miss Pakistan's next game against Australia scheduled on Friday in Dubai. Pakistan remain alive in the playoff race despite their loss against rivals India in the previous game but Sana's potential absence is likely to hurt their preparations.

The experienced opener Muneeba Ali is likely to step in as a captain to lead against Australia on Friday. Pakistan face a tough challenge to finish in top two of Group A as they face New Zealand in the last group-stage game.

More to follow...