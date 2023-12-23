Pakistan announce squad for U19 World Cup; India U19 to play tri-series against South Africa, Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : PCB Pakistan U19 Team during ACC Asia Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Saturday, December 23. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig will be leading the young Pakistani team in the 15th edition of the 50-over World Cup in South Africa starting on January 19, 2024.

Both Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan are selected for the team having played the last edition of the World Cup in West Indies. Saad was also captain of the team during the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 in UAE where Pakistan suffered a shock defeat against the hosts in the first semifinal.

“I want to congratulate the 15 players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well in the World Cup," Chairman of Junior Selection Committee Sohail Tanvir said. “While picking the team, we have considered the conditions in South Africa where the pitches are conducive to pace bowling and have aimed to cover all bases."

Pakistan U19 Squad: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.

India U19 team to play tri-series ahead of World Cup

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that their U19 team will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg will host the series starting on December 19 and each team will play twice against each other.

Bangladesh stunned India in the U19 Asia Cup 2023 semi-final and eventually won the tournament. Rajasthan's top-order batter Uday Saharan will be leading the young Indian side in the World Cup and are favourites to defend their title in South Africa.

