Sunday, August 25, 2024
     
Pakistan announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, axe Nida Dar as captain

Pakistan had suffered a loss at the hands of Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup recently. It was Nida Dar's last T20I tournament as captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team.

Updated on: August 25, 2024 12:43 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India women vs Pakistan women.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and named Fatima Sana as the new captain of the side. Fatima Sana has replaced Nida Dar as the TOI captain of Pakistan.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani

