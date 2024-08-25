Pakistan announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, axe Nida Dar as captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup and named Fatima Sana as the new captain of the side. Fatima Sana has replaced Nida Dar as the TOI captain of Pakistan.
Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan
Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)
Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani
More to follow........