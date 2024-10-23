Pakistan announce playing XI for 3rd Test vs England as Shan Masood aims first-ever series win as captain

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jason Gillespie and Shan Masood

Pakistan have confirmed their playing XI for the third and final Test match against England. The hosts haven't made any changes to their line-up for the decider in Rawalpindi. For the first time in Shan Masood's captaincy stint of seven Tests (this will be his 8th Test), Pakistan are fielding the same playing XI in two consecutive matches.

The decision is understandable as Masood and his men registered their first win at home since 2021 in Multan last week beating England by 152 runs. Pakistan had not won a single Test in 11 matches in the format at home before that and were finally able to end an embarrassing streak. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared all 20 wickets between them as they spun English batters out on the helpful surface.

The hosts are desperately trying to replicate similar conditions in Rawalpindi and have been using industrial fans to dry the pitch. Vice-captain Saud Shakeel also confirmed on Tuesday (October 22) that Pakistan were trying to gain home advantage with these efforts. "If you look at the difference between Multan and Pindi, there's a difference of climate.

"Multan is warmer and more humid compared to Pindi. Pindi favours fast bowlers slightly and has more bounce, compared to Multan. The groundsman prepares according to that, and I think that's what causes the changes in the pitch. But the way the pitch looks and the success we got in the second Test, we'll try for a similar kind of pitch that favours us and helps us win this game," Shakeel said.

Pakistan will be hoping for the surface to assist their spinners and also expect that the same set of players also perform with the bat. Kamran Ghulam smacked a century on debut while replacing Babar Azam in the line-up while Salman Ali Agha also continued his good run with the bat. The focus will again be on both players to notch up big scores in Rawalpindi Test.

Pakistan playing XI for 3rd Test: