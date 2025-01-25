Pakistan announce Playing XI for 2nd Test against West Indies, Kashif Ali to make his debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Pakistan named their Playing XI on Friday for the second and final test of the series against West Indies. The Men in Green have made one change to their team that defeated the Windies in the first test with emerging pacer Kashid Ali replacing Khurram Shahzad.

The speedster has performed well in domestic cricket with his consistent performances in first-class cricket. He recently took a five-wicket haul for Pakistan Shaheens during their game against Sri Lanka last year in November.

The 26-year-old is the only pacer Pakistan have picked for the second test, similar to the strategy they used during the first test. They have spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed and a couple of part-time options in Salman Ali Agha and Kamran Ghulam.

Sajid Khan was the Player of the Match in Pakistan's first test win when he scalped a total of nine wickets in the match. His exploits included 4/65 in the first innings before picking 5/50 in the second essay.

Pakistan spinners starred in the opening test as all the 20 wickets went to them in extremely spin-friendly conditions. Multan is set to roll another spin-friendly track and Pakistan are in no mood to back the thought out which helped them win the test series against England and the first test against the Windies.

"Of course, we were right to prepare a spin pitch against West Indies. Their batters are not as proficient against spin when compared to fast bowling," Pakistan interim head coach Aaqib Javed said on the eve of the game.

Pakistan have a chance to add another victory after beating England. They will look to seal the series 2-0. While Pakistan have named their Playing XI, Windies are yet to announce their final team for the second game.

Pakistan’s Playing XI for second Test against West Indies:

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali.

West Indies’ Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Jomel Warrican.