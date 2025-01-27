PAK vs WI Test series creates history as spinners dominate to pick 69 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : X/PAKISTAN CRICKET PAK vs WI Test series

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw with the Caribbean team winning the second match by 120 runs in Multan. West Indies' spin trio Jomel Warrican, Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie shared all 10 wickets. With their effort, the series created an all-time record as the spinners ended up picking 69 out of 80 available wickets, an all-time record in a two-match Test series.

Left-arm spinner Warrican finished with yet another five-wicket haul taking his series tally to 19 wickets. He was also named Man of the Series for his all-round effort scoring 85 runs with the bat in four innings. His teammates, Motie and Sinclair accounted for seven and five wickets each. Pakistan's Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed finished with 16, 15 and seven wickets respectively.

The PAK vs WI Test series broke the record of Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series that was played during the 2021-22 season when as many as 67 wickets fell to the spinners. A total of six five-wicket hauls were picked in that series while the recently concluded Test series in Multan witnessed five five-wicket hauls.

Wickets by picked by spinners in two-match Test series

PAK vs WI, 2024-25 - 69 wickets

SL vs WI, 2021-22 - 67 wickets

BAN vs ENG, 2016-17 - 62 wickets

BAN vs NZ, 2023-24 - 62 wickets

BAN vs WI, 2018-19 - 61 wickets

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies found themselves in huge trouble at 54/8 on the opening day after opting to bat. However, lower-order batters did well for them with Motie scoring 55 runs. Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican also batted superbly notching 25 and 36* runs to propel the team's score to 163 runs.

The visitors came back well with the ball as well skittling Pakistan for just 153 runs as 20 wickets fell on the first day. In their second essay, West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led from the front scoring a half-century and once again, the tail wagged for them with Tevin Imlach, Motie, Sinclair and Warrican hanging around to post 244 runs on the board setting a target of 254.

It proved out to be too much for the hosts as none of their batters showed nerves of steel to tackle the spin trio of the West Indies. Eventually, they were bundled out for just 133 runs losing the match by 120 runs.