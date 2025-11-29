PAK vs SL live cricket score: Pakistan, Sri Lanka lock horns for glory in T20I tri-series final PAK vs SL live score: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final of the tri-series. The visitors came into the summit clash after beating Pakistan by six runs in the previous game. In the final, Shaheen Afridi returned for Pakistan while Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged side.

Rawalpindi:

PAK vs SL live score: Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns today in the final of the T20I tri-series in which Zimbabwe also competed and got knocked out. The finalists faced each other in the previous game as well, where Sri Lanka won the thriller by six runs. As for the final, Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first, even as Shaheen Afridi returns for them while Sri Lanka have fielded an unchanged line-up that won the previous game. Follow for live score:

Toss Update - Pakistan won the toss and bowl first

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga