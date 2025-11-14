PAK vs SL 2nd ODI Live Score: Samarawickrama, Liyanage lead Sri Lanka's fight back after Abrar's 3 wickets Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live: Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Shaheen Afridi ill. Sri Lanka came close but couldn't finish the job in the first ODI but will be keen to better their performance and level the series in the second game in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Updates: The last few days haven't been great from Pakistan's perspective, with the ODI series nearly on the verge of collapsing. However, due to Sri Lanka Cricket being determined to finish the tour and the PCB assuring of best possible security, the series is set to go ahead. Pakistan didn't have their regular skipper Shaheen Afridi fully fit for the second ODI and hence, had Salman Agha leading the side, with Abrar Ahmed back into the mix.

Sri Lanka left out Maheesh Theekshana and added an extra pacer to the attack, while they will be hoping to improve the show with both bat and ball, in order to level the series.